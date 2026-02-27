Maura Higgins reveals why she wears wigs on 'The Traitors' and what her real hair is like

Maura Higgins has opened up about why she wore wigs during her time on The Traitors and what her natural hair is really like.

The Irish TV star, 35, became one of the breakout names of season four of the American version of The Traitors.

Known for her glam looks and bold style, Higgins revealed in an interview with Interview Magazine that wigs were part of her beauty strategy on the show.

"I'm not the best at styling my hair — I just don't have patience. I have more fun doing my makeup than my hair," Higgins said when asked about her routine.

She explained that filming conditions in the Scottish Highlands made it difficult to manage her natural curls.

"I brought wigs to Traitors because my hair is so curly and it gets so frizzy, so that was the best thing I did in Traitors," she said.

"On those missions when we were in water and the weather wasn't the best — it was raining and cold — I would just stick a little beanie cap on, do the mission, then when I'd come back I'd stick my wig back on, and it was already styled. Best thing I did."

Higgins also shared: "I've had gray hair since I was 17, so I always have to cover my roots."