Who is Rob Rausch’s girlfriend? 'The Traitors' winner linked to Kansas City woman

Rob Rausch girlfriend rumours are gaining attention following his breakout appearance on The Traitors and continued popularity with fans.

While viewers shipped Rausch with fellow Love Island alum Maura Higgins during the Peacock series, there is no confirmation they became a couple.

Maura Higgins addressed the speculation by saying: “You’ll have to watch the show to see if that happens.”

However, online gossip accounts have since linked Raucsh to a different woman.

According to TikTok account Bravo Breaking News by Kim, Rob Rausch ’s girlfriend is allegedly a woman named Chloe from Kansas City.

The account claims she is about 21 or 22 years old and works as an esthetician.

DeuxMoi also fueled speculation after a fan submitted a photo captioned: “Rob Rausch and a new girl in KC.”

Rausch has not publicly commented on his relationship status.

In October 2025, he reunited with former Love Island partner Andrea.

Sources told TMZ: “Andrea was surprised to see Rob, but with all the curveballs that have been thrown at her, she was just happy to see him. She has nothing but positive feelings towards him.”