Niall Horan shares update on new music on the way

Niall Horan has confirmed that his fourth solo album is complete.

The 32-year-old pop star shared the update in an Instagram carousel on 24 February, writing, “Album is DONE.”

The post opened with a relaxed photo of the singer holding a coffee outdoors, followed by clips of a makeshift home studio set-up in a living room and a brief video of him playing piano.

Fans quickly asked for more. Two days later, Horan responded by posting a short teaser to his Instagram Stories after one follower requested a preview.

The video showed him sitting on a sofa, harmonising while playing an acoustic guitar. The forthcoming record will follow Flicker (2017), Heartbreak Weather (2020), and The Show (2023).

Horan has also become a regular coach on The Voice, appearing alongside Michael Bublé, Reba McEntire, and Snoop Dogg.

He launched The Show: Live on Tour in February 2024, beginning in Belfast and extending through July. In October that year, former One Direction bandmate Liam Payne attended his concert in Buenos Aires shortly before Payne’s death at the age of 31.