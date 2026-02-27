Bobby J. Brown, 'Law & Order' and 'The Wire' actor, dies at 62

Bobby J. Brown, known for his role on HBO’s The Wire, has died at the age of 62 following a barn fire, according to TMZ.

Brown’s daughter told TMZ that her father died Tuesday from smoke inhalation. She said the family believes he did not suffer from the severe burns caused by the blaze.

The Maryland Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed to TMZ that Brown’s cause of death was ruled diffuse thermal injury and smoke inhalation.

Officials determined the manner of death was an accident.

According to TMZ, the fire began after Brown entered a barn to jump start a vehicle. He later called a family member asking for a fire extinguisher.

By the time relatives arrived, the barn was fully engulfed in flames. Brown’s wife suffered severe burns while trying to rescue him.

Brown’s daughter told TMZ he was a devout Jehovah’s Witness and that funeral arrangements are being planned.

His agent, Albert Bramante, told TMZ, "I am upset and saddened. He was such a good actor and person. He was totally dedicated to the craft of acting and was a joy to work with."