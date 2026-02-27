Brandi Glanville reveals shocking link of facial issues to leaking implants, claims no support from ex Eddie Cibrian

Brandi Glanville is getting honest about the cost of removing her breast implants, as they were the root cause behind her facial disfigurement.

In a recent chat on February 26, an episode of the I Do, Part 2 podcast, the 53-year-old TV personality claimed that her ex husband, Eddie Cibrian, did not show her support during her health scare.

Mentioning her 20-year-old implants, Brandi said, “They were making me sick.

“I went to 21 doctors. I’m telling you, [it cost] $200,000. I had insurance but the people at my insurance, Kaiser let’s just say,

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, who has been dealing with facial disfigurement and underwent several treatments for it, recalled "paying out of pocket to see specialists, infectious disease doctors, rheumatologists, every doctor you can think of, I saw.”

Initially, her mammograms came out “fine,” and medical officers did not find them to be the root of her issues.

"It came on overnight. I have weird lumps in my neck. … I still have them,” Brandi revealed. “I can’t explain the brain fog. The fatigue.”

And through a sonogram, the doctor found out her right breast had “ruptured” and had “leaks” that resulted in “silicone in both my lymph nodes.”

Now Brandi admitted she feels much better after the removal of her implants,

“I’m two weeks out right now, but the first week, I was, like, up,” she shared. “I was actually doing too much because I was so excited to be moving.”

While dealing with the tough time, Brandi, who is mom to Mason, 18, and Jake, 20, claimed her ex-husband did not “support” her at all.

“He has not [shown support],” Brandi noted. “But we are getting along and that’s all I can ask for. We are together on holidays.”

She noted, “I missed a few because I was ill and it sucked to not be with my boys. I literally would lay in bed for four days straight.”