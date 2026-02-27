Who won 'Traitors' season 4? Rob Rausch claims $220,800 grand prize

Fans eagerly waiting to see who Traitors season 4 got their answer Thursday night when Rob Rausch claimed the $220,800 grand prize on Peacock.

The Traitors finale aired February 26 at 9:00PM ET. Rausch entered the final episode as the last remaining original Traitor and managed to outlast fellow Traitor Eric Nam and Faithfuls Maura Higgins, Tara Lipinski, Johnny Weir and Mark Ballas.

In the finale, Mark Ballas was murdered, leaving five contestants for the final roundtable and Fire of Truth.

Johnny Weir was banished as a Faithful. During the first Fire of Truth vote, Eric, Rob and Maura voted out Tara Lipinski. In the second vote, Eric voted to banish Rob, while Rob and Maura voted to eliminate Eric.

With only Rob and Maura left, Rausch revealed the truth, telling her: "I'm so sorry, I'm a Traitor. I'm serious. The whole game I've been a Traitor."

Higgins responded: "I was so fooled by you. You absolute [expletive]. You pinky-promised!"

In a confessional, she later said: "Rob, you're a [expletive] snake, but well done."

Host Alan Cumming called Rausch "one of the greatest Traitors" on the show as fireworks marked his victory.