Backstreet Boys member Brian Littrell refiles trespassing lawsuit against Florida retiree

Brian Littrell has refiled a complaint against a Florida woman he alleges repeatedly trespassed on his beachfront property, weeks after a judge dismissed his initial lawsuit.

Lawyers for the 51-year-old member of Backstreet Boys submitted the new filing on 25 February, demanding a jury trial and seeking damages exceeding $50,000. Littrell, his wife Leighanne, and their company, BLB Beach Hut LLC, are listed as plaintiffs.

The complaint accuses Carolyn Barrington Hill, 67, of entering the Walton County property without permission on multiple occasions beginning in April 2025.

It states that “no trespassing” signs were posted and alleges she shouted at a property manager, set up beach furniture, and refused to leave when asked. On one occasion, a deputy from the Walton County Sheriff’s Office allegedly intervened.

The filing further claims Hill recorded the family without consent and encouraged others to enter the property. It says the Littrells hired security and suffered loss of privacy and enjoyment of their home.

They are seeking damages, legal costs, and an order barring Hill from approaching the property or recording them.

Hill’s attorneys said they believe the updated complaint will have the same legal flaws that caused the previous case to be dismissed. They argue that the Florida Constitution protects public access to the shoreline and dispute the claim of significant damages.

Last week, a judge threw out the original September lawsuit without prejudice, saying emotional distress damages are not allowed in a trespass case and that there wasn’t enough evidence to support the videotaping claim.