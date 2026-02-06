Adam Sandler breaks silence on 'insane' viral Chanel story about his daughter

Adam Sandler is setting the record straight after his and his daughter's viral Chanel store story.

Earlier in February, a video clip went viral on TikTok claiming that the Happy Gilmore actor's 19-year-old daughter, Sadie, was "publicly humiliated" by an employee at a Chanel bag store.

But Adam confirmed that the story is "100% insane and made-up."

During an International Film Festival event held in Santa Barbara on Thursday, February 5, the Jay Kelly star took a moment to address the viral story, calling it fake.

"By the way, there's something on the internet talking about that dumb thing," Sandler spoke to People.

"I've been hearing about this thing and I saw it, and it's just insane. It's just this made-up, weird thing that people ask me about. And I'm just like, 'I've never heard of this in my life.' That story was 100 percent insane and made-up, and not a word of it is true."

Adam went on to say, "But there's also some story I heard about me going to an In-N-Out Burger at midnight and getting a bunch of Double-Doubles, and I have to say, that story is true."

"So that one's true. The other one's pathetic," he added.

The viral video on TikTok suggested that a retail employee in California told Sadie she "wasn't allowed to touch" products in the store, and to teach the worker a lesson, Adam purchased $312,000 worth of Chanel bags.

The Grown Ups actor called the story, "one of the weirdest, dumbest, 100-percent made-up things," at the festival, as reported by multiple outlets.