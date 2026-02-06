Brooklyn Beckham’s parents leave him scorned with ridicule with nothing left: Here's why David's panicked

Brooklyn Beckham has reached a point in his life where a tell-all is starting to make more and more sense. The reason? His parents and the backlash that came after he turned to Instagram Stories and laid out his side of the story against them.

For those unversed with all that followed, the media blew up into a frenzy and started to question both accounts but ultimately accusations started hurling towards Nicola and him for this decision because in the eyes of many, he’d never have gotten the chance to rub shoulders with billionaires like the Peltz had he not been his parents son.

Now, a well placed source attempts to explain his point of view on everything and admits, “Brooklyn was already in talks about doing a no-holds-barred book, but after seeing the backlash growing against him and Nicola following his revelations on Instagram, he’s now adamant that he needs to tell his side of the story.”

Since he dropped the initial bombshell on social media the source admits “it’s felt that the biggest bombshell is yet to come; one that could destroy Brand Beckham for good - which Brooklyn sees as the ultimate payback.” Whats more he “believes the truth would shock the public - including details about his parents’ marriage that have been kept quiet for years.”

What’s worse is his closeness and knowledge about the family’s past because he’s already hinted about a separation between parents that no-one knew about, “and some explosive things they’ve apparently said about other A-listers” too. So the fear is that “he’ll talk about the real story behind their ‘perfect’ brand - and what it was really like to grow up as a Beckham child.”

Since the Beckhams are said to be “a far cry” from the constructed image they portray publicly. “One day, someone – most likely Brooklyn - will lift the lid.” But to stop this in its tracks the Beckham parents have already had their team has reach out to Brooklyn’s team, “and tensions are at boiling point” leaving David “in a panic” as well as him and Victoria at “loggerheads over how to handle it.”

Their mounting fear allegedly is that “Brooklyn has felt so scorned by the ridicule he and Nicola have received that nothing is off limits,” which the source said before signing off.