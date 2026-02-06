Ben Affleck sparks concern with 'self-destructing' behaviour

Ben Affleck has left his friends and family worried with continues self-destructive behaviour.

Insiders have recently spilled that the actor is leaning heavily on junk food, smoking and excessive coffee following a difficult year with his divorce from Jennifer Lopez and career setbacks.

As per Closer Magazine, the source claimed, "He’s been very moody and withdrawn lately, which unfortunately for Ben can be his way sometimes. But what’s more concerning is how unhealthy and self-destructive he’s being."

They went on to add, "He’s smoking a lot every day, gulping down tons of coffee and eating non-stop grease. Plus, to top it all off, he’s rarely exercising or hitting the gym – certainly nothing like he used to."

Affleck's kids, his mom and ex-wife Jennifer Garner have reportedly tried to "talk sense" into him but, the actor reportedly "rolls his eyes and shuts them down right away."

"It’s when he gets stressed that he gets off track and reaches for his smokes and then it’s the donuts and coffee and the fast food. But Ben is not a kid anymore. He can’t afford to live this way without consequences -these are the kinds of bad habits that cause terrible health problems," the source spilled.

Sources revealed that Affleck gets defensive and claims that everyone's "exaggerating because of a few bad photos."

Furthermore, Ben Affleck's ex-wife Jennifer Garner, with whom he shares three children, still takes care of the actor. "Jennifer has done so much. She literally makes him healthy food and puts it in his fridge, and he orders greasy take-out instead. And he knows how she feels about cigarettes," the source said.

Noting, "His mom has tried countless times too, and he just shuts down straight away. He hates being told what to do and gets really gruff about it, like people are attacking him instead of worrying about him and trying to help."

As per the insiders, the Batman actor needs someone to talk some sense into him. "It’s a vicious cycle, and underneath his bravado, it’s clear he’s in pain," the source said.