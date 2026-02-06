Bad Bunny reveals if he's athletic as he teases Super Bowl LX Halftime Show

Bad Bunny on whether he likes sports as he prepares to headline Super Bowl LX Halftime Show

Bad Bunny is ready to headline the Super Bowl LX Halftime Show, but he’s far from athletic himself.

Bad Bunny spoke about his history with sports on Thursday, February 5, during the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Press Conference.

"Well, I'm not good at sports," the Mia hitmaker said. "But I do love sports. I come from Puerto Rico and there's a huge sport culture there. Baseball, boxing, basketball, a lot of sport. Actually, we have a football player playing at the Super Bowl from Puerto Rico."

"So yeah, I grew up watching sports [but] playing sports very bad," he continued.

However, sports form part of his favourite "combination" along with music.

"There's something that makes me feel passion about that," he added.

Teasing his set, the Ojitos Lindo hitmaker said, "I just want people to have fun. It’s gonna be a huge party and what people can always expect from me. Of course a lot of my culture, but I really don't want to give any spoilers."

"It's going to be fun and it's going to be easy and people only have to worry about dance. I know that I told them that they only have four months to learn Spanish," he said. "They don't even have to learn Spanish. It's better that they learn to dance but I think there's no better dance than the one that comes from the heart."

Bad Bunny recently won the Album of the Year Grammy for Debí Tirar Más Fotos, becoming the first artist to win the covetted award with a predominantly Spanish-language album. He also won Best Música Urbana Album and Best Global Music Performance.