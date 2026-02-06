Adam Sandler makes brutal joke about Oscar snub for 'Jay Kelly'

Adam Sandler jokes about why he got snubbed by Oscars

Adam Sandler is poking fun at his Oscar snub this year.

While accepting the Maltin Modern Master Award at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival on Thursday, Feb. 5, he quipped, "Thank you to the fortune teller I met in 1982 who told me I would win an Oscar for a movie called Jay Kelly. Is it possible you didn't say the full title and actually meant Jay Kelly 2?"

"For real, thank you to everyone that got an Oscar nomination this year. Congrats. You earned it. I truly do think you're better at acting than me," he added in his speech, per People. "I also truly think you are better at ass-kissing in the Academy."

The Happy Gilmore star played a Hollywood manager to actor Jay Kelly in the Netflix film.

"I have to say to my fellow thespians, I think next year I'm going to whoop your ass. I show the deepest, darkest Sandman you have seen in Grown Ups 3," Sandler joked. "But honestly, thank you for this award, it means the world."

He also spoke about the snub during an onstage conversation with Leonard Maltin at the event.

"I didn't get an Oscar nomination. That's all good, man. I don't sit and think about that too much," he said. "I woke up that morning and heard I didn't get it. ... Everyone who did get the nomination, I'm like, well, they were f---ing great. So it made sense. It doesn't bug me that much. I do feel nothing but pride for that movie and I loved running around with Noah [Baumbach] and Clooney and Laura [Dern] and with the whole team. You never forget those types. It was amazing."

While he didn’t get an Oscar nod, Adam Sandler did get Critics Choice Awards and Golden Globe Awards nominations for Jay Kelly.