Rs100m set aside for sports goods project

KARACHI: The government has set up a project with a total cost of Rs 487.97 million for manufacturing of composite sports goods (10,800 products per annum) for the international market.

According to the Pakistan Economic Survey 2019-20, the total cost of the project is Rs 487.97 million out of which an allocation of Rs100 million has been made for 2020-21.

This Product Development Centre for Composites Based Sports Goods has been set up in Sialkot under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).

The project will serve as a Common Facility Centre for manufacturing of composite sports goods, including hockey sticks, baseball and cricket bats, billiard cues, rackets, fishing tackle and golf sticks.

Besides, some special projects have been initiated with the help of international development organisations such as Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and German International Cooperation (GIZ) to extend support to the local industries.