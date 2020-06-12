Khairpur police foil under age marriage

The SHO Faiz Gunj in Khairpur on being tip off managed to stop an under girl marriage and raided Village Shahid Abad in Faiz Gunj in time for Rukhsati ceremony. The Police took into a custody 50 year old groom Makhan Lashari, ane a 12 year old bride Anwar Khatoon. Police shifted the girl to Woman Police Centre Khairpur and registered FIR under section 3/4/5 child restraint marriage act. According to Police this was Mehran Lashari’s third marriage, while two of his wives had already died.