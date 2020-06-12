600 arrested in Lower Dir for violating SOPs

TIMERGARA: More than 600 passengers and drivers were fined for violation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) in Lower Dir district on Thursday, police said.

Following directives of the district police officer, Abdur Rashid Khan, the Lower Dir traffic police issued challans to more than600 passengers and drivers near traffic police headquarters at Trai for violation of SOPs, they said. Assistant Commissioner, Timergara, Muhammad Shah Jamil Khan and in- charge Lower Dir traffic police Shad Muhammad Khan supervised the crackdown. Fine was imposed on a total of 230 drivers for violation of the official fare list and the extra amount charged was paid back to the passengers.

Talking to reporters, Muhammad Shah Jamil Khan and Shad Muhammad Khan said the crackdown would continue against drivers and passengers for violating government SOPs issued to control the spread of coronavirus.