Thu Jun 11, 2020
Murtaza Ali Shah
Hamza Azhar Salam
June 11, 2020

Pak taxi driver grateful for support after racist attack

National

LONDON: British Pakistani taxi driver Abid Mustafa who suffered racist abuse by one of his passengers has thanked the global community for supporting him and appreciating his calm response.

The racist video released on Twitter, that has been viewed over a million times, shows a white male saying: "This is England, we’ll blow you out the f***king water.. you think you’re something special – Pakistan? No wonder the Indians are bombing you".

The 52-year-old passenger who has now been arrested hurled Islamophobic and racist abuse to Abid Mustafa who calmly handled the situation and warned the passenger that he would upload the video on social media. Its clear from the attack video that the passenger correctly recognized Abid Mustafa as a Pakistani and Muslim and then launched the verbal assault. The ex-wife of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Jemima Goldsmith commended the driver for keeping calm during the incident.

