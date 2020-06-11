Youth shot dead

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A youth was shot dead over a petty issue in Sahibano Topi a village in the limit of Nawab Shaheed Police Station in Paniala tehsil, police sources said on Wednesday.

According to First Information Report (FIR) lodged by Ahmad Jan, Fazal Qayyum, Muhammad Shafi, Muhammad Rafi and Muhammad Zeeshan allegedly opened fire on them, leaving his son Muhammad Zeeshan, 25, critically injured. The injured succumbed to injuries on way to hospital. The accused managed to escape the scene.