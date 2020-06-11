US urges Libya truce, protection of oil

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday backed calls for a ceasefire in Libya, urging the warring parties to keep out Russian influence and preserve the country´s oil. Libya´s UN-recognized government has made significant headway in recent weeks in fighting back strongman Khalifa Haftar, whose backer Egypt has called for a ceasefire. But the Government of National Accord is hoping to take back the strategic city of Sirte, the gateway to Libya´s oil fields. “Quick and in-good-faith negotiations are now required to implement a ceasefire and relaunch the UN-led intra-Libyan political talks,” Pompeo told reporters, shortly after European leaders also backed a truce. “It´s time for all Libyans on all sides to act so that neither Russia nor any other country can interfere in Libya´s sovereignty for its own gain,” he said. “Putting Libya on the path to economic recovery means preserving Libyan oil facilities.

Seven killed by landmines: Landmine blasts killed at least seven people including civilians on the edges of Libya´s capital Wednesday, wounding 10 others, the unity government´s health ministry said. “Seven people were killed in landmine explosions in several locations in the south of Tripoli, and 10 others were wounded,” ministry spokesman Amin al-Hashemi told AFP. Those killed were four civilians and three mine-clearing experts. Hashemi said the devices had gone off in the Ain Zara and Wadi Rabi districts on the southern edges of the capital, which had been controlled by forces backing eastern military strongman Khalifa Haftar until May. The explosions came days after the Government of National Accord declared itself back in full control of the capital and its suburbs after fending off Haftar´s year-long offensive to seize the capital.