Thu Jun 11, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
June 11, 2020

Passengers fined for violations of SOPs

Lahore

LAHORE :Lahore Railway Station imposed Rs500 fine per person on five passengers over violations of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by Ministry of Pakistan Railways to contain the pandemic. According to details, on Wednesday, the passengers, including Sudheer Abbas, Kamran, Shareef, Asim and Saifullah were imposed fine of Rs500 per passenger when they violated SOPs at Lahore Railways Station. Shireen Hina Asghar requested people to cooperate with Railways so that coronavirus could be defeated.

