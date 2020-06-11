DIG Memon reviews steps for police welfare amid COVID-19

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Maqsood Memon of the Security Division Sindh reviewed the welfare and logistics issues of police personnel at a meeting on Wednesday.

The spokesman for the Security Division of the Sindh Police said the DIG Ahmed held the Orderly Room meeting at the Special Security Unit’s Headquarters. He met personnel of the Security Division, including the SSU, Madadgar 15, Security-l , Security-ll, Foreign Security Cell and the court police.

The DIG inquired about their families' health, professional and personal problems and welfare issues. The participants were instructed to guide and create awareness among the police personnel about reporting coronavirus patients for immediate assistance, in pursuance of the recent initiative of Karachi’s additional IGP.

The Corona Patients Welfare Centre has been recently established on the directives of Additional IG Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon at the SSU Headquarters under the supervision of DIG Ahmed, aiming to provide all possible medical help to coronavirus-infected police personnel.

The participants informed the meeting about their issues, on which DIG Memon directed the officials concerned to resolve their issues on a priority basis. He told the participants to contact him directly in case their issues were not resolved.