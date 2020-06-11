Car lifter gang busted, three arrested

Rawalpindi : Rawalpindi Police have busted an inter-district car lifter gang and arrested its three members besides recovering 10 stolen vehicles from their possession, the police spokesman said.

On the special directive of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Muhammad Ahsan Younas, Superintendent Police (SP) Rawal Division Rai Mazhar Iqbal constituted a team under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) New Town Police Station. The team after hectic efforts managed to net criminals allegedly involved in car lifting.

He said that police team arrested three members of Naeem Car Lifting Gang and arrested Muhammad Naeem, Gul Babu and Muhammad Jamshed.

The gang members confessed to have lifted vehicles from different areas of Rawalpindi, Lahore and Sialkot.

Police recovered four Mehrans, three Toyota Corollas, a Suzuki Bolan, a Suzuki Cultus and a Suzuki pick up from their possession. A case has been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway, he added.