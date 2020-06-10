Eight terrorists arrested

PESHAWAR: The Capital City Police arrested eight terrorists associated with banned organisations for their involvement in terrorist activities in the province, an official said on Tuesday.

The official said these terrorists belonged to the Islamic State, commonly known as Daesh, Jumaat-Al-Ahrar and Lashkar-e-Islam. Four of the alleged terrorists were held during an encounter in the posh Hayatabad locality in Peshawar while the rest were arrested on the basis of information obtained from them.

"The held terrorists were involved in terrorist activities in the last few weeks. Hand grenades, ammunition and other material have been recovered from their custody," Capital City Police Officer Muhammad Ali Gandapur told a press conference at the Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines. He added that the terrorists were arrested after an encounter with police.