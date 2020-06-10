Nawaz medically advised to take daily walks, says physician

LONDON: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has been advised to engage in physical activity and take daily walks as lockdown rules have eased in the UK, his personal physician Doctor Adnan has said.

According to the former premier’s personal physician, Sharif was in self-quarantine due to his vulnerable age and a history of cardiovascular and metabolic disease.

Dr Adnan said: “Now, as lockdown is eased & authorities are allowing to go out for health reasons, PM #NawazSharif is medically advised to take regular physical activity & should manage walks daily for physical well-being as essential in the management of Heart Disease, Diabetes & Hypertension.”

Another picture of Sharif was leaked in which it is claimed that he is walking from his home in Avenfield House to his family’s office along with his son Hassan Nawaz.

Previously, a leaked picture of the PML-N supremo and his family caused a storm on social media with the three-time premier trending for several days.

The Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhry, claimed on Twitter that such photos make a mockery of the country’s justice system, law and administration.

Prime Minister’s Special Assistant Dr Shehbaz Gill said: “These people consider the nation as fool. He left for London with a false statement. The three-time prime minister lacks moral strength; they flee from the country on the basis of falsehood. Those people are pitiable who still hear their false utterances and consider them their leaders.”

Maryam reiterated that the PML-N supremo was taking walks based on the strict advice of his doctors but the government was attacking him to distract the nation from the ongoing and impending disasters.

She advised the government to: “Get down to work if you know how it is done, get help if you don’t. A classic & incorrigible case of highly misplaced priorities.”

In a conversation with The News, Dr Adnan said: “Former Prime Minister Mr Nawaz Sharif has complex cardiac & carotid artery disease with significant co-morbidities including Diabetes, Hypertension & Chronic Renal Disease. Due to the UK government’s previous rules on lockdown amidst Corona Virus Pandemic, he was in self quarantine at residence. Since the rules have been relaxed, his consulting doctors have advised him to take regular exercise and daily walks as an essential part of the disease management.

“It is very unfortunate that controversy is made when an under treatment patient is out for walks/exercise. While there’s little doubt that the intent behind leaking the picture was malafide, in reality had an opposite effect and a glimpse of Nawaz Sharif infused new life into his followers and workers.”

Dr Adnan, who left for Pakistan two weeks ago, said he would return soon to London, as Sharif has to undergo planned cardiac intervention and further in-hospital treatment. He said all possible necessary precautions guided by consultants and international health advisories are taken by Sharif during walks and exercises.