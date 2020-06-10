Bridge collapses in Shangla

BISHAM: The only bridge connecting Raniyal Union Council with the rest of the Shangla district collapsed when a jeep was crossing it on Tuesday, locals said.

They said the locals saved the driver of the vehicle after the incident. However, the Raniyal Union Council, comprising about 50,000 population, was cut off from the rest of the country.

“A new bridge is being built but it will time to complete,” said a local, adding, the people would suffer as it would be difficult for to cross the river.