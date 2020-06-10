SCCI urges govt to enhance Pak-Afghan trade

PESHAWAR: The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on Tuesday urged the government to take steps to enhance bilateral trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The demand was made during a meeting of the SCCI presided over by its President Engineer Maqsood Anwar Pervaiz and attended by Fawad Arash, Afghan Commercial Attaché in Peshawar here at the Chamber House.

Shahid Hussain and Abdul Jalil Jan, Senior Vice President and Vice President of the SCCI, and Ziaul Haq Sarhadi, president of Frontier Customs Agents Association, former senior vice president of SCCI, PAJCCI also attended the meeting.

The participants informed the meeting that the bilateral trade and transit trade business between Pakistan and Afghanistan had remained low for the last three months owing to exchange of driver on zero point at Pak-Afghan Torkham border and unloading of goods vehicles because of which traders, exporters and importers on both sides of the border had to face financial losses.

They urged the government and Ministry of Interior to enforce similar standard operating procedures for bilateral, transit trade and export, import between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The meeting emphasized to allow Pak-Afghan transit trade and export goods vehicles to be unloaded at any point in Afghanistan. They called upon the government and relevant authorities to take proactive steps to remove hurdles to bilateral trade and transit trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Shahid Hussain apprised the meeting about impediments to Pak-Afghan mutual trade, transit trade and problems being faced by business community on both sides of the border.

He urged the government to take pragmatic measures for amicable resolution of problems of Pak-Afghan business community and removal of obstacles in way of trade between the two neighbouring countries.

Earlier, both sides agreed to take joint steps to resolve problems of traders, exporters and importers on both sides of the border.

Besides, Pakistan economy, business and job of large number of people have attached with Pak-Afghan trade, the participants said.

They asked the Islamabad and Kabul to resolve the issues pertaining to Pak-Afghan bilateral trade and transit, which can bring billions in shape of foreign exchange in national kitty that will enhance Pakistan’s revenue.

Fawad Arash, Afghan Commercial Attaché agreed with proposals of SCCI president, Engr Maqsood Pervaiz and other participants.

The Afghan diplomat informed the meeting in detail about problems being faced by Afghan traders, exporters and importers.