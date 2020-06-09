close
Tue Jun 09, 2020
June 9, 2020

Five held with narcotics, weapons

June 9, 2020

WAZIRABAD: Police on Monday arrested five outlaws and recovered illegal arms, drugs and kites from them. The Wazirabad police conducted different raids and arrested five accused, including Saghir Masih and Ramzan, and recovered 20 litres liquor, illegal arms and hundreds of kites and string roles from them.

