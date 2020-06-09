Five held with narcotics, weapons

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
WAZIRABAD: Police on Monday arrested five outlaws and recovered illegal arms, drugs and kites from them. The Wazirabad police conducted different raids and arrested five accused, including Saghir Masih and Ramzan, and recovered 20 litres liquor, illegal arms and hundreds of kites and string roles from them.