Extremism rampant in Kashmir: participants

LAHORE: International virtual Kashmir conference was addressed by several participants who said extremists were rampant in India due to which not only Kashmiris but also all the minorities living in India have become insecure.

India is committing genocide of Kashmiris. Issuance of domicile to non-Kashmiri Hindus under new domicile law is a sinister plan to turn Kashmiris into a minority in Kashmir. Pakistan is standing by people of Jammu and Kashmir in their struggle for right to self-determination, the participants said.

The conference organised by Jammu and Kashmir Movement for Right to Self-determination International was addressed by Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar, President Azad Kashmir Sardar Masood Ahmed Khan, Pakistani High Commissioner in Britain Nafees Zakaria, Chairman Movement for Right to Self-determination Raja Najabat, British MP Naz Shah, Lord Nazir Ahmed, Sardar Narendara Singh, Ali Raza Syed and others.

The governor while addressing the conference said independence is internationally recognised right of people of Kashmir. Gun barrel cannot deprive them of their right to self-determination. India is committing worst genocide in Kashmir to reduce native population into minority.

If international community keeps silence, it will be detrimental for regional and global peace. International community must take steps to stop brutality of Modi. Democracy and Human Rights have been tarnished in India due to Modi, the governor said.

President of AJK Sardar Masood said India is killing innocent Kashmiris in huge numbers everyday and labelling innocent youth as militants. Jingoism of Modi is increasing day by day since he has taken oath as Prime Minister of India.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is arguing case of Kashmiris on every forum. India is trying to diverting global attention away from her atrocities by wrongly labelling Kashmiri people as terrorists. India must understand that it can't suppress voice of Kashmiri people. I am thankful to Governor Muhammad Sarwar for arguing case of Kashmir on every forum, he said.