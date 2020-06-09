close
Tue Jun 09, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
June 9, 2020

30 kanals of land retrieved

Peshawar

A
APP
June 9, 2020

FAISALABAD: The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) enforcement team retrieved 30 kanals of land allocated for public utility services in different private housing schemes during the last one week. According to a Faisalabad Development Authority spokesman, a special drive has been launched to get the land vacated from squatters, which had been allocated for the public services in private housing schemes maps. In this connection, the Faisalabad Development Authority team inspected sites in eight private housing schemes including Al-Barkat Villas Chak 226-RB, Sitara Diamond Chak 226-RB, Tech Town-II, Tech Town-III Chak 226-RB and Ali Town Sitara Gold Chak 238-RB. The teams retrieved 30 kanals of land specified for Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa), waste management, health and education institutions, public parks, graveyards and other utility services.

Latest News

More From Peshawar