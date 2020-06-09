close
Tue Jun 09, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
June 9, 2020

Locust control body's training session

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
June 9, 2020

LALAMUSA: The training session of locust control committee was held at District Council Hall under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Dr Khurram Shahzad on Monday.

Addressing the participants, Deputy Director Agriculture Extension Dr Irfanullah Waraich said agricultural experts at locust attack have suggested collective steps to contain the locust attack. He said locusts are very dangerous for crops and orchards. He maintained district Gujrat and Gujranwala division are saved from locusts attack, saying that serious efforts are required to save crops and orchards from the locusts. Dr Irfanullah said the Punjab government and the sistrict administration will take action against the locusts following SOPs.

