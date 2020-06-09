Students protest online classes

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MINGORA: The students of a college on Monday staged a protest demonstration against the launching of the online classes, saying that they did not have access to the internet. The students of Government Degree College Madyan staged the protest. They demanded the government to promote them to the next grade without examinations. The protesters said that most of the students lived in the hilly areas where they had the internet connectivity issue, adding that they would not be able to benefit from online classes.