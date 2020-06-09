Alhamra to hold 16th young artist e-exhibition

LAHORE:The Lahore Arts Council on Monday started work on interviews and virtual tours of 16th Young Artist e-Exhibition participants here at Alhamra Art Centre, The Mall. Alhamra Art Council Executive Director Saman Rai shared her views and said that nationally recognised artists and painters were appreciating the initiative of Alhamra.

She stated that the exhibition was an excellent opportunity for young artists to present their work in public on a national and international level; soon, this e-exhibition will be officially inaugurated on the web.

Renowned artists Maleeha Uzma Agha shared her views and said that art had a special place in the priorities of living societies, and this exhibition is an extraordinary effort of Alhamra, which is truly remarkable. Expressing good wishes for the Alhamra administration, she said: "Like the work of your choice done by the young artist and encouraged them by buying their artwork.”

Renowned artist Prof Dr Rahat Naveed Masood said the great thing of this exhibition is that every year the artists participating in this exhibition gain national and international fame that's why young artists are always waiting for this yearly feature of Alhamra.

Lahore Biennale Foundation Executive Director Qudsia Rahim praised LAC Executive Director Saman Rai and said her presence at Alhamra was a refreshing change. The 16th Young Artist e-Exhibition in recognition of the art of the youth; their encouragement is the responsibility of all of us, she added. Sidra Liaqat, a young artist, said that no other platform was promoting the art more than Alhamra and presence of Alhamra was a blessing for the young artists. The participants of the exhibition thanked Lahore Arts Council and said that Alhamra had once again proven its dedication with the art and artists.