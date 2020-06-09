Dr Lubna completes IOC diploma in sports medicine

ISLAMABAD: Ma (retd) Dr Lubna Sibtain, Member POA Medical Commission, has successfully completed IOC Diploma in Sports Medicine, enhancing the prospects of future role of women in the country. Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) enrolled her on the two-year Long Distance Learning Diploma as part of the Sports Medicine and Protection of Clean Athletes program of the International Olympic Committee. The programme is another extraordinary venture supported by the International Olympic Committee for capacity building of the NOC and Olympic Movement of Pakistan. The POA has congratulated Dr Lubna Sibtain for successfully completing diploma.