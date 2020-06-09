Four more youths killed by Indian forces in held Kashmir

HELD SRINAGAR: Indian troops killed four more Kashmiri youths in Shopian district of occupied Kashmir on Monday, raising the death toll to nine in two days, the Kashmir Media Service reported.

The youths were killed by the Indian troops during a cordon and search operation in Pinjoora area of the district. Five youths were killed by the troops in the same area a day earlier. The troops destroyed at least one house during the operation. Hundreds of locals came out of their houses, threw stones on the troops and shouted anti-India slogans.

Earlier, three Indian troops were critically injured in a clash in the same area. The authorities suspended all mobile internet services in Shopian district. The troops continued their cordon and search operations in Srinagar, Baramulla, Bandipore, Kupwara, Ganderbal, Budgam, Islamabad, Pulwama, Kulgam, Ramban, Rajouri, Poonch, Kisthwar and Doda areas of the disputed territory.