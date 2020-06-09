Online session on takaful held

KARACHI: Azeem Pirani, CEO of Pak-Qatar Family Takaful, recently delivered an online session, hosted by strategic partners Smartchoice.pk, on takaful as part of an awareness series in the current times of COVID-19, a statement said on Monday.

In the live session, Pirani focused on the misconceptions that masses have about takaful rather, the insurance industry, as a whole, it added. He said the penetration of takaful is very low in Pakistan and people are not inclined towards insurance / takaful. For the same reason, insurance, at an early stage, should be part of the educational curriculum.

On the hindsight, they are more inclined towards Islamic banking or takaful as compared to conventional banking / insurance when given the option. He also said as a society, significant planning is required and that we need to develop the perception of “protection” when it comes to takaful for our upcoming generations.