PU land Encroachment: Bid to encroach upon PU land; officials thrashed

LAHORE: Punjab University (PU) administration on Sunday filed an application with Mustafa Town Police Station for registration of FIR against unidentified individuals who tried to encroach upon the university land in New Campus by demolishing portion of a wall. These individuals demolished the wall for making a passage.

As per university's complaint lodged with police station, around 50 to 60 unidentified persons along with a tractor trolley and a car (LEH 3699) attempted to illegally occupy prime land of the university after demolishing a portion of boundary wall adjacent to a private housing society.

However, on receiving information, PU Resident Officer-1 Col (r) Umer Khalid, Resident Officer-2 Jalil Tariq, Security Officer Shahbaz and others reached the spot. The university officials alleged that they were threatened and thrashed by the unidentified people who were trying to occupy university land on which they made a phone call on 15.

Meanwhile, PU Employees Union President Nasir Rehmat has alleged that officials of Board of Revenue (BOR), tehsildar were backing the culprits as some influential people wanted to construct road to get additional access road to Canal Road.

He called upon the chief minister to take notice of the incident and act against officials of the Revenue Department.