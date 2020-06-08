3 top militants dominate Sahel after al-Qaeda leader death

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BAMAKO: Three leaders have been left dominating the insurgency in the Sahel, following the death of a top al-Qaeda commander in the West African state of Mali this week.
French forces killed Algerian national Abdelmalek Droukdel, the head of al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM), in a raid in northern Mali on Wednesday. The move will strike a blow to the organisation, but other powerful al-Qaeda-linked leaders already operate in the semi-desert Sahel. Droukdel´s death also comes at a time of increasing jihadist infighting, between al-Qaeda affiliates and Islamic-State-aligned militants. Three jihadist leaders now loom large over the central Sahel: Iyad Ag Ghaly and Amadou Koufa — who are both linked to al-Qaeda — and Adnan Abou Walid Sahraoui, who leads the region´s Islamic State group franchise. Iyad Ag Ghaly, who heads the powerful GSIM jihadist alliance, is a veteran of Mali´s internecine conflicts. An ethnic Tuareg from northern Mali, he first leapt onto the stage during a Tuareg rebellion during the 1990s.
After it subsided he went into business, before publically returning to militancy again in 2012, with a newly created group called Ansar Dine. That year, Tuareg separatists launched a rebellion in northern Mali, which was quickly commandeered by jihadists. The event triggered a bloody conflict, which has now spread to the centre of the country, and neighbouring Burkina Faso and Niger.