Sherpao asks govt to focus on uplift of underdeveloped areas

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Sunday asked the government to pay heed to the uplift of the underdeveloped areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to a press release, he was speaking at a gathering at Watan Kor, the party headquarters, here. Asal Marjan Advocate, former tehsil member Banda Daud Shah in Karak district, former councillor Arif Khan, Noor Khan Bahadurkhel, Sheroz Khan and others announced joining the QWP. QWP provincial Chairman Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao, General Secretary Hashim Babar, QWP Karak organizer Ghufran Khattak and Watanpal Students Federation’s Anees Khattak were also present. Aftab Sherpao said Karak produced 350 MMCFD gas and the requirement of the province stood at 170 MMCFD. He said as per the constitution the local population had the right over the natural resources in their area. However, he said it was unfortunate that the residents of Karak were still deprived of this facility.

The QWP leader urged the government to provide health and education facilities to the people of the underdeveloped areas particularly Karak. Aftab Sherpao expressed concern over the increasing number of the Covid-19 cases in the province and said the government lacked the ability to bring the situation under control. He said the rulers were issuing statements and taking no practical steps to provide relief to the people in the face of the coronavirus outbreak. Aftab Sherpao urged the government to bring back the Pakistanis mostly Pakhtuns, who have been stranded in the Gulf states, particularly Saudi Arabia. He said the government should increase the number of flights for the Gulf states and reduce the airfare to facilitate the Pakistanis, who have become jobless in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. Aftab Sherpao said his party would spare no effort to help mitigate the sufferings of the Pakhtuns.