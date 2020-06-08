Bleeding entities

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
This refers to the editorial, 'PSM layoffs' (June 5). Whereas any loss of livelihood to anyone is a matter of regret, it is also a fact that the hundreds of state-owned enterprises have drained the state of trillions of taxpayers money in the last three decades.
At this juncture, when the government is in a serious economic crunch (not of its own making) how much longer can we carry financial white elephants? Unless we want Pakistan to go bankrupt, I hope that this decision is implemented, and more such brave actions taken to rid taxpayers of joyriders and freeloaders.
Mohib Asad
Islamabad