Bleeding entities

This refers to the editorial, 'PSM layoffs' (June 5). Whereas any loss of livelihood to anyone is a matter of regret, it is also a fact that the hundreds of state-owned enterprises have drained the state of trillions of taxpayers money in the last three decades.

At this juncture, when the government is in a serious economic crunch (not of its own making) how much longer can we carry financial white elephants? Unless we want Pakistan to go bankrupt, I hope that this decision is implemented, and more such brave actions taken to rid taxpayers of joyriders and freeloaders.

Mohib Asad

Islamabad