Usman Buzdar inaugurates e-system for traffic challan payment

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar while taking another commendable step towards good governance and for the betterment of the people of the province has inaugurated e-system for the payment of traffic challans as well as Time Scheduling System for the driving licence.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, the chief minister said that online payment of traffic challans will create ease to the people.

He said that closure of driving licences centre during the recent corona outbreak, people are facing difficulties. He said online Time Schedule System will help citizens get appointment from 18 driving centres of Lahore for attaining driving licence.

He congratulated Lahore Traffic Police and Punjab Information Technology Board for starting e-system for the payment of traffic challans as well as Time Scheduling System for getting the licence.

He said that getting benefit from this modern technology is the government policy as it felicitates government affairs without any hazards. He said that banking hours are limited due to corona outbreak and people are facing difficulties in paying traffic challans in time. He said that City Traffic Police in collaboration with Punjab Information Technology Board has taken a lead by introducing e-system for the payment of traffic challnas.

He said that Punjab government will continue to take steps for facilitating the citizens.

On the occasion, the chief minister announced extending the scope of e-system for payment of traffic challan and Time Scheduling System to the other cities of the province. He said that traffic fines can easily be deposited through one-link ATM machines, mobile application, internet banking as well as online from any counter of branch of any bank. These measures will ensure the implementation of social distancing.

He maintained that these steps will not only help increase the revenue of Punjab government but will also bring transparency in revenue collection. He said that these initiatives of Punjab government will also help compile the record of those violating traffic rules repeatedly. He said that citizens can get this facility through Rasta Aap, web portal and call centres.

He said that the citizens who do not know the use of information technology can go to nearest driving centre and get time and date for the purpose.

He said that such initiatives of government will not only help citizens get rid of long queue and wait but will also improve service delivery. He said that Punjab has entered into digital era and government will continue to use information technology in further as well for improving the service delivery as well as creating ease to the people. He said that traffic wardens will be encouraged on good performance and their promotions and other issues will be resolved.

The ceremony was also attended by the inspector general of police Punjab, additional IG traffic, CCPO Lahore, Punjab Information Technology Board chairman, secretary information and CTO Lahore.