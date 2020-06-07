Sadiq appointed special envoy to Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday appointed Ambassador Mohammad Sadiq as Pakistan’s special envoy to Afghanistan, a completely new office, to what the government describes will be an effective role in strengthening ties between the two neighbouring countries.

While there was no announcement from the Foreign Office, nor from the minister’s WhatsApp group run by his office, Sadiq met with Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi at the ministry who facilitated him on his new assignment and hoped that the appointment of an experienced diplomat on the crucial position would help further strengthen the Pak-Afghan ties.

In his meeting with Sadiq, Shah Mehmood Qureshi said regional development was linked to durable peace and stability in Afghanistan. The foreign minister pointed out that that considering it a collective responsibility, Pakistan had sincerely played a reconciliatory role in Afghan peace process which had been lauded globally.

A highly respected diplomat, Sadiq’s appointment was welcomed by no less than Dr Omar Zakhilwal, former finance minister and former president’s special representative and ambassador to Pakistan. “I welcome appointment of Ambassador Sadiq as Pak’s Special Envoy to Afghanistan,” he said in a tweet.