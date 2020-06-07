RDA chief briefs traders on Ring Road project

RAWALPINDI: The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) organized a seminar at Gymkhana Club here on Saturday to share the project of Proposed Rawalpindi Ring Road with the business community and other twin cities stake holders.

Addressing the participants, Chairman RDA Tariq Mehmood Murtaza informed the participants that credit went to the PTI government for initiating the decades-long project, says a press release.

Tariq said he strived to materialize the project, which was vital for growth of the city. He said in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan the project will set a new horizon for development of the city.

“I firmly believe that Ring Road will not only decongest the city, but will help control the unchecked urban sprawl, which has been afflicting Rawalpindi city for many decades,” he said.

He requested the stakeholder to adhere to the land use plan prepared for development along the Ring Road and take it as an opportunity to contribute to the planned development of Rawalpindi.