Rana Sanaullah granted one-time exemption in drugs case

LAHORE : A special court for Control of Narcotics Substance Saturday granted one-time exemption to former Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah from personal appearance. He is accused of trafficking 15 kilogram heroin. The court granted exemption after his counsel filed an application for it, stating that his client could not turn up before the court due to National Assembly session. After which, the court adjourned the hearing till June 11. Rana Sana was arrested by the Anti-Narcotics Force and an FIR was registered against him.

The ANF claimed that it had received a tip-off that the vehicle of Rana Sana was carrying a heavy quantity of drugs after which a raid was conducted. The FIR further stated that when the ANF officials intercepted his vehicle, he and his guards indulged in a scuffle with them. However, the Anti-Narcotics Force also claimed that when asked about the presence of drugs in the vehicle, Rana Sana himself pointed towards a blue suitcase placed behind the seat. The ANF claimed in the FIR that he had admitted the presence of heroin in the suitcase. The drug enforcement agency seized 15 kilogram heroin from the possession of the accused, the FIR read. The Anti-Narcotics Force also recovered weapons from the possession of Rana Sana and others.