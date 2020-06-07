close
Sun Jun 07, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
June 7, 2020

JI leader Munwar Hassan hospitalised

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
June 7, 2020

Former Jamaat-e-Islami central head Syed Munawar Hassan was admitted to a local hospital on Friday after his health deteriorated.

Hassan’s condition had deteriorated after he had fallen down at home three days ago, according to JI leaders.

The JI leaders have requested prayers for Hassan’s early recovery. Meanwhile, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s senior deputy convener, Aamir Khan, has shown concerns over the deteriorating health of the former JI chief. “The MQM-Pakistan leaders and workers are praying for his speedy recovery,” Khan said.

