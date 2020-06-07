Joe Biden clinches nomination

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
WASHINGTON: Joe Biden said on Saturday he had secured the delegates needed to clinch the Democratic nomination and face Donald Trump in November’s US presidential election.
"Folks, tonight we secured the 1,991 delegates needed to win the Democratic nomination," the former vice president said on Twitter.
"I’m going to spend every day fighting to earn your vote so that, together, we can win the battle for the soul of this nation."