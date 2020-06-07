close
Sun Jun 07, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
June 7, 2020

Joe Biden clinches nomination

World

AFP
June 7, 2020

WASHINGTON: Joe Biden said on Saturday he had secured the delegates needed to clinch the Democratic nomination and face Donald Trump in November’s US presidential election.

"Folks, tonight we secured the 1,991 delegates needed to win the Democratic nomination," the former vice president said on Twitter.

"I’m going to spend every day fighting to earn your vote so that, together, we can win the battle for the soul of this nation."

Latest News

More From World