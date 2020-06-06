Anna Molka’s restored painting to be displayed soon

LAHORE TAKING her passion for art to the next level through a very specialised and difficult medium ‘Restoration & Conservation’ process, young artist Sana Durrani is perhaps one of the very few Pakistani artists who are visual artists and art restorerconservator and currently working at Lahore Arts Council, on restoring one of the oldest paintings by legendary artist Anna Molka Ahmed from the collection of Alhamra Art Museum which is going to be exhibited soon.

Besides her academic career, she is known for her innovative and distinctive style used for treating the images into 3D collages and giving the realistic approach by using multiple mediums in her work. Sana has exhibited her work in different galleries, both nationally and internationally. She is the recipient of various achievements and awards, including Certificate of Honor in Art and Design Studies 2016, Deans Honors list for the thesis show 2015 and Best Young Artist Award 2018 by Lahore Arts Council.

