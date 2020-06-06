Adviser says enough facilities for Covid-19 patients in KP

PESHAWAR: Adviser to Chief Minister on Information and Public Relations Ajmal Khan Wazir has said a total of 5,473 beds and 508 ventilators are reserved for coronavirus patients in different hospitals across the province.

Briefing the media on Friday, he said among a total of 1,800 beds and 63 ventilators at the Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar, 105 beds and 25 ventilators were reserved for coronavirus patients, said an official statement. The adviser said among a total of 1300 beds and 56 ventilators at the Khyber Teaching Hospital, the hospital administration had reserved 55 beds and 25 ventilators for Covid-19 patients. He added that Hayatabad Medical Complex has reserved as well 128 out of 1250 beds and 25 out of 52 ventilators for coronavirus patients.

Talking about the wheat flour supply from Punjab, the adviser said the issue had been raised with the Punjab government and it was also discussed in the cabinet meeting on Thursday. He said the issue was raised as well in the National Coordinating Committee and Prime Minister Imran Khan assured to resolve it. Ajmal Wazir said strict action would be taken against hoarders besides artificial price-hike, adding an ordinance had already been enforced in this regard.

Referring to the shortage of petrol in the province, he said that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan directed departments concerned to take action against the “petrol mafia.” He said the district administrations were taking action against petrol mafia as several petrol pumps had been sealed across the province.

Ajmal Wazir said that the administration was also taking action against the violators of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) where several markets were sealed following directions issued by the chief minister. He stated that easing of lockdown was conditional with the implementation of the SOPs adding there was zero tolerance for violation of the SOPs. He said that the cabinet meeting approved the opening of the tourist destinations under SOPs, adding Chief Minister Mahmood Khan was monitoring the situation himself.

Ajmal Wazir said senior journalist late Fakhruddin Syed contracted the infection while sensitizing people against the virus, adding his valuable will always be remembered. The adviser also informed that two officers of the Information Department, Rizwan Malik and Syed Bilal Kazmi tested positive for Covid-19. Ajmal Wazir said that doctors and medical staff were working round the clock on the frontline for the safety of the people.