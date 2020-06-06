Shops, plazas sealed for violating SOPs on coronavirus

PESHAWAR: The district administration has sealed shops, plazas and various businesses in different districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for violation of the SOPs to stop the transmission of the Covid-19.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and Chief Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz had issued instructions in the light of the decisions of the NCC for implementation of the SOPs, said an official communique. As per the instructions issued by the provincial government for markets, shops, bus stands, public transport, industrial units and for the general public, the administrations of various districts of the province have asked to ensure implementation of SOPs.

The administration of different districts across the province has inspected 10,903 shops out of which 3,894 shops were found as per SOPs, 2,981 shops have been issued warnings, 2,751 shops have been fined for violation of SOPs, also 490 shops have been sealed for violation.

Out of 454 markets, 14 markets have been fined for violation of SOPs while 35 markets have been sealed. Out of 149 bus stands, 8 have been fined for violating SOPs while 16 bus stands have been sealed. About 3,510 public transport vehicles have been inspected out of which 198 vehicles have been fined for violating SOPs while 82 vehicles have been banned. The district administration has inspected 5,575 industrial units across the province where 15 industrial units have been fined for violating the guidelines issued by the government while 37 industrial units have been sealed. About 11,684 public places have also been inspected where 488 persons have been fined for violating SOPs. The administration inspected 736 petrol pumps in different districts of the province where 79 petrol pumps have been fined for violating SOPs while 46 petrol pumps have been sealed. The administrations of different districts in the province have conducted a total of 33,001 inspections where a total of 3,553 businesses have been fined and 811 businesses have been sealed. So far Rs 1,704,262 has been deposited in the provincial exchequer in terms of fines. The district administrations across the province have taken stern action against those petrol pumps that tried to create an artificial petrol crisis. Several petrol pumps have been also sealed for artificial crisis of petroleum products.