Former SC judge to hear Umar’s appeal on June 11

KARACHI: Former Supreme Court judge Justice (retd) Faqir Muhammad Khokhar, in his capacity as an independent adjudicator, will hear batsman Umar Akmal’s appeal on June 11.

Notices for the hearing have been issued to Umar and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Umar was suspended for three years on April 27 after he was found guilty of breaching Article 2.4.4 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code in two separate incidents.