Bringing PSM issue in ECC unconstitutional: Raza Rabbani

ISLAMABAD: Former Senate chairman Mian Raza Rabbani condemned the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet decision to sack 9,100 workers of the Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) and said the under the Constitution, 1973, the ECC or the Federal Cabinet are not the appropriate forums for taking this decision.

“The Pakistan Steel Mills, falls within Entry No 6 of the Federal Legislative List, Part II, Constitution, 1973. The Federal Legislative List, Part II, is governed by Art 154(1), Constitution, 1973, i.e. Council of Common Interests (CCI),” he said while condemning the ECC decision of sacking 9,300 employees of Pakistan Steel Mills.

Rabbani said Article 154(1), Constitution, 1973, provides that, the CCI shall formulate and regulate policies in relation to matters in Part II of the Federal Legislative List and shall exercise supervision and control over related institutions.

Under the Constitution, the matter has not been sent to the CCI. “Therefore, any decision taken by another forum will be in violation of the Constitution,” he said.