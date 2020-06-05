Zong 4G among ten most supportive companies fighting COVID-19

ISLAMABAD: A survey conducted by Ipsos, the world’s third-largest market research company, has recognised Zong 4G under CMPak (China Mobile Pakistan) as one of the ten most supportive companies in fight against COVID-19.

The survey revealed that many Pakistanis recognize CMPak’s CSR Strategy as highly responsive, pertinent and timely to mitigate the pandemic’s adverse economic fallout and with the most supportive roles during the country’s ongoing fight against the pandemic, reports Gwadar Pro on Thursday.

As an operator that has always stood with Pakistan, with the outbreak of this pandemic, CMPak and its ever-dedicated employee force stepped forward to ensure the provision of seamless services for both individual and business customers.

In response to pandemic COVID-19, CMPak has announced a comprehensive plan to maintain network services, assist government authorities, facilitate customers and ensure that the economy continues functioning digitally. The service packages include free unlimited data and voice connectivity to National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA); free SMSes, Mobile Broadband along with CMPak bolt devices to the provincial Governments; access to websites, CMPak’s website, online recharge service and My Zong App totally for free; and a free-of-charge connection to COVID-19 government helplines and hospitals.

The comprehensive service packages adopted by CMPak in the challenging time take concerns of both the government and common people, reflecting its capabilities to handling emergencies efficiently and its pursuit of humanistic morals.

On top of rendering high-efficient telecommunication services, CMPak has already partnered with Pakistan’s Federal Government, Provincial Governments, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), National Institute of Health (NIH), Indus Hospital. Higher Education Commission (HEC) and Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) for relief activities across the country. CMPak, in collaboration with PRCS, has launched a mass awareness campaign while also strengthening the PRCS hospitals to treat more COVID patients. In collaboration with NDMA, CMPak has provided preventive gear for the front-line workers, which is dire need in current times.

In addition, Zong has donated telecommunication products and medical supplies to the provincial governments of Pakistan to ensure the smooth operation of critical services and health facilities in the country. To alleviate the acute shortage of masks in Pakistan and protect the front-line workers from the threat of Coronavirus, Zong has procured 16,000 N95 surgical masks from China, which will further be donated to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) for distribution.

To amplify this effort, CMPak has also set up a Coronavirus prevention hotline of “4343” to provide people with medical advice and emergency aid. Or People can acquire knowledge of daily prevention measures through SMS and ring back tone from Zong.

Responding to the Ehasas (care) programme launched by Prime Minster Imran Khan, CMPak opened a free message portal for the government to raise donations from its users. At the same time, Zong mobilized all its employees to contribute a part of their salary to the relief fund, and a total of Rs. 7 million has been donated to help the poor inflicted by the pandemic.

In the technology sector, CMPak has made accelerated progress towards 5G testing in Pakistan. In August 2019, CMPak became the first company to successfully test 5G services in Pakistan.

In September 2019, Zong opened the doors for the public to provide an immersive experience of the state-of-the-art 5G connectivity, at Pakistan largest IT and Telecom extravaganza, ITCN 2019 held in Karachi. These high standards of performance are testified by the service award of “No.1 Operator in voice and data services” by the Pakistan Telecommunications Authority as well laurels of Leadership in Innovation and Best 4G Network from Consumer Association of Pakistan.